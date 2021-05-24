Business
Tobacco licensing extended to five years
February 10, 2022 1:10 pm
Tobacco licensing has been extended to five years after amendments were passed in parliament this morning.
The changes exempt a person from payment of the prescribed fees where the person did not operate as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.
The amendment applies to manufacturers, importers or distributors of tobacco products or e-cigarettes.
There is also a provision for a fee exemption for those who did not manufacture, import or distribute any tobacco product or e-cigarette, or sell or barter suki due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The exemption can also be applied if concerned parties incurred significant loss of revenue.
