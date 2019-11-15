Tobacco farming a growing sector

Tobacco farming continues to grow in the country as more Fijians are now venturing into the niche business.

FBC News was today taken on a tour by the British American Tobacco to farms in Sigatoka.

Tobacco farmer Taina Waqadrau says she has been planting tobacco for more than 20 years.

Waqadrau says she earns around $7,000 after harvesting tobacco which only takes four months to grow.

She says over the years, money earned from the tobacco farming has assisted in her children’s education.

Another tobacco farmer Sailasa Keyai says even with the current situation of COVID-19, he has not felt the effects from the pandemic as there is a high demand in the tobacco industry.

According to the British American Tobacco, over the years, they have invested over $2m on farmers inclusive of subsidies.

BAT says at least 650 farms are located around the country employing approximately 600 Fijians.

Last year at least to 2.4 million kilos of green tobacco leaf was harvested.