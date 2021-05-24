TikTok rolls out support to combat suicide searches

TikTok has announced a set of features to help users struggling with mental health issues and thoughts of suicide.

The features include guides on wellbeing and support for people who are struggling with eating disorders.

There is also a search intervention feature that directs users to support resources if they look up terms such as “suicide”.

The move comes as rival platform Instagram comes under fresh scrutiny over its impact on users’ wellbeing.

In the announcement TikTok said: “We care deeply about our community, and we always look for new ways in which we can nurture their well-being.

“That’s why we’re taking additional steps to make it easier for people to find resources when they need them on TikTok.”