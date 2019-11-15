TikTok boss quits as Trump's ban looms

TikTok chief executive Kevin Mayer has quit after just two months in the job ahead of an impending ban by US President Donald Trump.

The Chinese-owned firm has been accused of being a threat to US national security by the Trump administration.

Mr Mayer joined TikTok in June after leaving his role as Disney’s head of streaming services.

Article continues after advertisement

TikTok was given 90 days to be sold to an American firm or face a ban in the US.

Both TikTok and Chinese messaging app WeChat face bans in the US as tensions rise between Washington and Beijing over a wide range of issues including national security concerns about Chinese tech firms.