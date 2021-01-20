Home

Three multi-million dollar projects approved

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
January 21, 2021 7:15 am
Local Government Minister, Premila Kumar

Three major building applications worth $28.4 million were approved by the Department of Town and Country Planning last November.

The three projects include proposed Town House Development by Mangrove Jacks Pte Limited worth $22 million, Proposed Hotel Development by Yathi Rajan worth $4.5 million and Proposed Industrial Warehouse by Lyndhurst Pte Limited worth $1.9 million.

Local Government Minister, Premila Kumar, says in October 2020, $82.6 million worth of applications were approved.

Article continues after advertisement

In December two major outline building applications were approved worth $4.4 million.

Kumar says the Department is committed to ensuring the approvals are granted in a timely manner.

She says all major developers are encouraged to meet early with Department staff so they are fully aware of the requirements for their particular development.

