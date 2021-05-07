Non-essential business in curfew breach

A case of a non-essential business operating in Makoi were among the 21 cases of breach of health protocols and restrictions recorded.

These 21 cases were recorded in the Southern Division.

With Makoi being a hot spot given that numerous COVID-19 cases have been recorded from the area in recent weeks, such disregard of directive issued by the authority is concerning.

Other cases of breaching restriction include nine people who were found in the Valelevu area for gathering and loitering while a 16-year-old boy was arrested during curfew hours whilst returning from a canteen.

Four people were also found gathering at the Raiwaqa PRB flat and two students aged 18 and 17 years, as well as a 35-year-old woman were all found loitering in the same area during curfew hours.

There were 59 people arrested in the last 24 hours for breaching COVID-19 restrictions.

Three men in their 30s were also among those arrested last night in the Western Division for crossing the containment area.

Seven people were arrested in the Saunaka area for being intoxicated.

A 38-year-old taxi driver was arrested in Waiyavi, Lautoka for driving without a pass while a 24-year-old woman was found loitering along the Korotogo area in Sigatoka.

Meanwhile, 25 cases were recorded in the Eastern Division of which nine were found drinking grog at Vunisei village in Toga while 10 cases of breach of curfew orders were recorded in Naivilaca village, Rewa.

The lone case recorded in the Central Division involved a 39-year-old who was found walking along Pender Street during curfew hours.