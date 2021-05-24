Home

Business

Three Fiji resorts among finalists

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
October 27, 2021 8:09 am
Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay, Westin Denarau Island Resort & Spa and Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort

Three resorts in Fiji have been announced as finalists among 41 categories in the 2021 Hotel and Management Awards for Hotel and Accommodation Excellence.

Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay, Westin Denarau Island Resort & Spa and Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort have been able to stamp their mark to be recognized internationally.

Sheraton and Westin Resorts General Manager, Neeraj Chadha says they are thrilled to be considered a finalist for such an outstanding award.

He adds the recognition is an honor for their hotels and associates in Fiji.

The HM Awards for Hotel and Accommodation Excellence is the leading industry awards in the region and celebrate the best properties, departments, people, chains and brands in Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific.

Over 1,250 entries were received this year, a new record, and many are still being judged by a panel made up of over 20 industry professionals and travel media.

Winners will be revealed at the 2021 HM Awards, gala presentation dinner at Sydney Town Hall on Friday, December 3, 2021 with 50 HM Awards to be handed out.

