Three-day hotel stay to be removed soon

The Ministry of Health plans to remove the requirement for a three-day hotel stay for fully vaccinated travelers from Travel Partner Countries.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the three-day stay in a Care Fiji Commitment (CFC) hotel was never a quarantine adding that the hotel stay is in place to facilitate the testing requirement on day two of arrival.

Dr. Fong says while many countries have removed all forms of traveler sequestration, the in-country testing conditions continue.

As such the Ministry is supporting current efforts to have more testing sites throughout Fiji for travelers to book for testing, without requiring a hotel stay.

This will be part of prior approval to come into Fiji.

Dr Fong says they are working with the Ministry of Trade and Tourism and the Ministry of Economy on the final phase of approving this in-country testing by private entities.

The Permanent Secretary for Health says these private entities will ensure the test is available and the results will be reported back to Ministry of Health.

These same entities will also be mandated to report any international traveler who defaults from mandatory testing and the individual will then be subject to legal punitive measures.