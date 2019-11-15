Thousands support local entrepreneurs at Fiji Festival 2020

Fiji Festival 2020 has generated much needed economic buzz for small, medium enterprises during Fiji’s Independence weekend.

The Festival brought together the ROC music and the performing arts industry and attracted record numbers over the last two days.

Organizer Ellana Kalounisiga says with over 2,000 people flocking to the family event on the first day at the Thurston Garden, they are grateful for the support shown.

“So most of our vendors sold out, some sold out their daily allocation for today so they up all night preparing for today, I think it is incredibly important because these events create a circular economy for Fiji. So the money is locally spent and then locally spent again. So people come here and buy and then they spend in the local markets so we do create a very big circular economy so these events are incredibly important.”

Kalounisiga adds that the Festival was also a chance for Tourism Fiji to encourage Fijians to support the Love Our Locals Campaign as well as small businesses within the sector.

“So Tourism Fiji is running competitions from their tent and encouraging local tourism and local support because we all have to join hands together now more than ever. So it’s amazing to have Tourism Fiji with us.”

A huge attraction at the Fiji Festival 2020 was the wide range and variety of food.

One stall in particular, Holy Smokes BBQ Co-owned by Leilani Burns says they have decided to move shop from Nadi to Suva due to the increased demand in the Capital.

“Basically, we are both from the tourism backgrounds and with COVID-19 at the moment and the situation and the impact that’s head down in the West, we thought why not try out something a little different and we know the food industry is definitely to be in Fiji, because here in Fiji we love to eat. So it’s just the demand to be able to fulfil our clients’ wishes and be able to give them the food that they have been asking us for so that’s basically what instigated the move down here to Suva.”

The inaugural Fiji Festival has been hailed a success with organizers hoping to make this an annual event.