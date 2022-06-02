Third VAT Monitoring System under review

[File Photo]

Following the implementation of the two phases of the VAT monitoring system, the Fiji Revenue and Customs Services will carefully weigh the third phase.

There are about 500 businesses on this platform, but with the third phase rolling out, this number is expected to increase to around 3000.

However, FRCS Chief Executive Mark Dixon says the third phase rollout needs to be targeted and effective.

“So where we see known areas of noncompliance or where we see a new business, that would be a sensible place to go with the stage three rollout of VMS. What we need to be mindful of is that, as the economy grows, it is not to prevent future growth by putting in place unnecessary additional compliance. We are currently reviewing the third phase of the VMS .”

Dixon says the implementation of the first two phases was effective.

“The first phase of the VMS has been highly effective. What we were seeing at that time was a number of compliance issues, particularly in the supermarket sector and if you talk to the supermarkets now, many of them see some significant positive benefits. “

The VAT monitoring system was implemented so business management and administrative procedures could improve and also to crack down on tax evasion.