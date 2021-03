Third cane payment to be made tomorrow

Sugar cane farmers nationwide can expect to receive their third cane payment tomorrow.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation will pay out $8.37 per tonne.

This will bring the total amount to $59.70 per tonne.

Article continues after advertisement

The FSC to date has paid out a total of $51.33 per tonne.

This included a $38.50 per tonne delivery payment and $12.83 per tonne second cane payment.