Theft in municipal markets concerns Minister

The Minister for Local Government has called on vendors to be responsible with their wares in municipal markets.

Minister Premila Kumar says they’ve installed a number of CCTV Cameras in municipal markets in response to reports of thefts.

Kumar stresses that the onus is on vendors to ensure their products are secured.

“We also expect the market vendor to ensure that while we are providing that security they should also be mindful of how they keep their money and how they operate their business because you cannot expect the council to take full responsibility.”

The Minister says in a short span of time the government has spent over $30 million in infrastructure development of markets.

As added security, market masters have been directed to ensure the safety of the facilities while vendors are expected to be more vigilant.