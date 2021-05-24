The world may be facing one of the largest energy shocks ever, Goldman Sachs says

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the West’s crackdown on Moscow has left the world economy exposed to an epic energy shock.

“The uncertainty on how this conflict and oil shortages will be resolved is unprecedented,” Goldman Sachs strategists wrote in a note to clients.

The developments have been relentless. On Tuesday the White House announced a ban on Russian oil imports and the United Kingdom pledged to phase out imports from the country by the end of this year.

If other Western nations follow America’s lead “en masse” and ban Russian oil, crude prices could skyrocket to as high as $240 a barrel this summer, Rystad Energy warned in a report released Wednesday.

Such a move would create a 4.3 million barrel per day “hole in the market that simply cannot be quickly replaced by other sources of supply,” Rystad said.

“Given Russia’s key role in global energy supply, the global economy could soon be faced with one of the largest energy supply shocks ever,” Goldman Sachs said in the Monday night report, adding that the scale of the shock is “potentially enormous.”