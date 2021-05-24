The sanctions that could really hurt Russia

Less than 24 hours after Russia ordered the deployment of military forces into eastern Ukraine, the West has sent a clear message that Moscow’s aggression won’t go unanswered.

But the harshest sanctions may be kept in reserve as a deterrent to even greater escalation.

Germany halted certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline on Tuesday, the most forceful move taken so far to impose economic and financial penalties on Russia since President Vladimir Putin recognized two parts of eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered his troops into the breakaway territories.

The United States, the European Union and other Western allies have also announced limited sanctions. Western countries are not likely to deploy their own troops to Ukraine, making sanctions the best tools to punish Moscow — and deter further aggression.