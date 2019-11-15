The Republic of Cappuccino re-opens for business

A well-known coffee joint in Suva “The Republic of Cappuccino” yesterday re-opened for business at the Dolphins Plaza.

The coffee shop has provided jobs for 17 Fijians.

Owner Fang Fang Jamnadas says with COVID-19 affecting majority of people’s livelihood – they are looking at providing opportunities to train interested individuals.

Jamnadas says with the branch operating again, they hope to live up to the best standard of coffee in the Capital city.

She says her future plans includes taking the brand international specifically to the Chinese market.