Business

The push to ban Russian oil is gaining steam

CNN
March 7, 2022 9:56 am

There’s growing momentum in Congress to ban US imports of Russian oil.

“I’m all for that. Ban it,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said this week.

A bipartisan bill, unveiled this week by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Republican Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, would do just that.



Note that this is very different from the more sweeping step of imposing sanctions on Russian oil, a move that would prevent virtually all nations from using Russian oil.

Strictly banning US imports of Russian oil would most likely not have a dramatic impact on prices at US gas pumps, which surged this week to the highest level in nearly a decade.

That’s for a simple reason: Unlike Europe and Asia, the United States doesn’t really use much Russian oil.

Russia delivered just 90,000 barrels per day of crude oil into the United States in December, according to the most recent US government statistics.

That pales in comparison with oil that the US gets per day from Iraq (223,000), Saudi Arabia (472,000) and Mexico (492,000), let alone the 4.1 million imported from Canada each day.

 

