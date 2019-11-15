The market has become very challenging: Bayshore Director

The real estate sector has not been spared by the impacts of the Coronavirus that has affected almost every other sector of the economy.

Director of Bayshore Real estate, Arif Khan says the market has become very challenging for the agents.

Khan says the activities of agents have increased, however, the market has further slowed down due to the pandemic.

“Because of the economic crisis, people are downgrading. They lived in a property which was worth a thousand but now they want to get something which is around $800. We have to work harder. There is a window of opportunity to help people to relocate.”

Khan adds that agents have repositioned themselves to increase the property listings.