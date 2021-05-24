Hotel industry anticipates an upward trend in visitor arrival

The tourism industry expects to hit about 800,000 visitors annually by 2024, a relatively quick turnaround from a devastating COVID-19 shutdown.

There are already fully booked flights over December and January and operators are optimistic that the upward trend will continue.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill says the tourism industry is projecting a tourism boom from the second quarter of 2022.

Article continues after advertisement

“The number in the middle of 2022 is 119,000 by July and in the following year it is about 500,000 and the following year it’s about 800,000.”



Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill

However, Hill says they are being cautious about mid-term targets.

“The one thing I would caution is to say that’s today. We will have headwinds come our way, we might have new variants, and markets may close off. There is a lot of things that can still play a role.”

Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockington says more hotels are also expected to start opening up in the next four months.

The total visitor arrivals stood at 894,389 in 2019.