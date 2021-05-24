The challenges of running a business in Ukraine's second city

What happens when your country faces invasion, and you just want to get on with running your business?

In Ukraine, there is a distinct sense of déjà vu for people running small and medium-sized businesses over the situation they now find themselves in.

Particularly in Ukraine’s second city, Kharkiv, located just 26 miles (46km) from the border. Over 100,000 Russian troops are gathered at several strategic points along the border but Russia denies it is planning an attack.

Most Kharkiv entrepreneurs clearly remember the huge task they faced to reinvent themselves after the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine began back in 2014.

“Our clients are very concerned,” says Roman Shekin, chief operating officer of the software company Zfort, in Kharkiv.

“What we’re trying to tell them is, we’re ready for any unexpected stuff, because we’ve been at war for a few years already.”

In 2014, Russia seized then annexed Crimea, and fighting broke out in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, parts of which are now controlled by Russian-backed separatists.

Over the space of a few months, businesses in Ukraine lost the vast majority of their customers and suppliers in Russia. Overnight, the conflict cut off old, established cross-border ties. Many companies collapsed and many more had to start again from scratch.

For many it feels like their hard work to rebuild is about to be undone.

Zfort is one of thousands of Ukrainian IT companies that have flourished since 2014, creating apps and websites for clients in the US and Western Europe. Mr Shekin is trying to reassure his worried clients but some, he says, have put contracts on hold, waiting for more clarity.

He hopes to put their minds at ease by explaining Zfort’s contingency plans. “All our infrastructure is cloud-based and hosted on European server. We can continue operations even if something happens to our offices here… our employees would just move to a safe place and connect remotely.”

But for Kharkiv’s traditional heavy industry, setting up remotely on a laptop is not an option.

Right in the centre of the city is the Kharkiv State Aircraft Manufacturer, where the flagship Antonov aircraft, was produced.