The airline founder building Asia’s next super app

AirAsia’s founder Tony Fernandes is building what he hopes will be the region’s next “super app” as he deals with the coronavirus travel downturn.

He wants to rival the likes of Grab, GoJek and WeChat with an all-in-one app for food delivery, shopping, payments, entertainment and travel.

As the airline’s boss, he has been looking at new ways to generate income while his planes were grounded.

AirAsia has struggled during the pandemic and cut 30% of its staff.

In an interview with the BBC, Mr Fernandes said he has spent his time during the travel slump improving the AirAsia app and the company’s payments platform BigPay.

AirAsia already has a “rich database” of over 60 million users as its starting point.

The AirAsia app, which also offers users a messaging service, has set its sights on super apps like Singapore-based Grab, Indonesia’s GoJek and China’s Meituan.