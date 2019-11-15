“That Food Box” Officially opens

A tourism employee who lost his job due to the COVID-19 Outbreak in Fiji has been offered a second chance to earn for a living.

Chef Nicholas Jordon now has an employment following the official opening of “That Food Box” which is a food truck located at the Carpark of the Civic center.

“That Food Box” currently employs four Fijians and is owned by brothers Rajat and Rahul Maharaj.

Despite the trying times, Rahul Maharaj reveals they have spent close to $30,000 in their business.

Rahul and Rajat Maharaj’s main intention when they began work on their Food Truck a year and a half ago, was to employ more Fijians.

Maharaj says they will change menu on the food truck constantly.

Once we get stable a bit we can see that we have a bit in our pocket just to build another one of it, we will be shifting our business to the Western Division.

“That Food Box” is located towards the left end of the Civic Centre Car Park in Suva.