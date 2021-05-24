Home

Business

TFL to upgrade fiber optic cable

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
November 15, 2021 4:10 pm

Telecom Fiji Limited will soon commence the replacement of its fiber optic cable between Nausori and Korovou.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held today in Nausori as the project will benefit hundreds of Fijians with advanced internet connectivity.

TFL Chief Executive, Charles Goundar says this is part of their $180m upgrade to the infrastructure in the next five years.

“This investment in fiber provides the backbone network infrastructure which facilitates digital connectivity for all Fijians.”

Charles says during the progression of the work several schools between Nausori and Korovou will also benefit from the IT equipment to foster a digital learning environment.

Acting Prime Minister, Inia Seruiratu applauded TFL for their commitment towards the upgrade.

Seruiratu says the project compliments the efforts by the government to improve network infrastructure.

He adds during this COVID-19 period, data usage has surged by 23 percent and such improvement is also needed as many Fijian entrepreneurs now used the internet to market their products.

