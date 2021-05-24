Home

Business

TFL refutes claims of data and privacy breach

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 11, 2022 3:01 pm

Telecom Fiji Limited has refuted claims that data and privacy related to its customer information have been breached.

This after misinformation was being circulated on social media that Telecom was subject to a cyberattack and servers were hacked and a broad range of customer and company information was collected.

Chief Executive Officer, Charles Goundar, has assured that no such breach of data and privacy occurred.

Goundar says all systems, services, applications, IT and other network infrastructure is fully operational and all information pertaining to physical and service details of their customers remain intact.

He adds Telecom conducts necessary tests on a regular basis to maintain the integrity of the network security systems and uses trusted safeguards to preserve the integrity and security of all information collected through any of our services.

