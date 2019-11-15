Home

Business

TFL records a significant increase in internet usage

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
April 2, 2020 7:17 am

Telecom Fiji Limited has recorded a 40 percent increase in broadband traffic in the wake of COVID-19.

General Manager Sales and Marketing, Joseph Naua says this expected to grow further as a number of businesses have preventative measures against the virus, opting to work from home.

Naua says with the school holidays extended, internet services in many households are also expected to double.

“The biggest users are coming from content streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime. There are those that are doing gaming and so by far, that’s where we’ve seen the greatest increase has come from. But you know the consumption we expect to grow daily as more and more workplaces move to work from home and so that will only add on to the usage.”

Naua says that given the current trend and future consumption projections, they have reached out to international partners to ensure the necessary bandwidth is available with more access to their services.

In addition, in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic, TFL has rolled out relief packages effective from today.

Over the next three months for their residential clients, they are doubling their data subscriptions.

In addition, business customers have also been assured of double data initiatives and assistance for those hard hit by the crisis in the tourism sector.

For those rural and maritime residents, TFL is providing free calls to all telecom numbers as well as designated helplines.

Click here for more on COVID-19

