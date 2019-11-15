Business
Tesla's Musk qualifies for $2.1 billion payday
July 22, 2020 1:52 pm
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk celebrates with his brother Kimbal Musk (in hat) after the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft on NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. [Source: Reuters]
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk qualified on Tuesday for a payout worth an unprecedented $2.1 billion, his second jackpot since May from the electric car maker following its massive stock surge.
Tesla’s stock was down 3% in afternoon trading, eroding a recent rally that has elevated the company’s market capitalization to almost $300 billion, larger than any other carmaker.
Despite Tuesday’s stock dip, and importantly for Musk’s personal finances, Tesla’s six-month average market capitalization for the first time has reached $150 billion.
That triggers the vesting of the second of 12 tranches of options granted to the billionaire in his 2018 pay package to buy Tesla stock at a discount. Musk, who is also the majority owner and CEO of the SpaceX rocket maker, receives no salary.
Even with Tuesday’s decline in Tesla’s stock, its six-month average market capitalization rose, thanks to the stock’s strong rally in recent months.
In early May, Musk’s first tranche vested after Tesla’s six-month average stock market value reached $100 billion.
Musk has already achieved targets related to Tesla’s financial growth that is also required in order to vest the latest options tranche.