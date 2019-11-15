Tesla shrugs off pandemic as sales hit new record

Tesla has recorded a fifth quarter in a row of profit, as sales of its electric cars accelerated to a new record despite the pandemic.

The firm said it made $8.7bn in revenue in the three months to September, as deliveries rose 54%.

The firm said it still hoped to meet its goal of delivering more than 500,000 vehicles this year but warned this had “become more difficult”.

It will need to significantly boost sales to meet the target.

So far, Tesla has delivered fewer than 320,00 cars to customers this year – but nearly half of those – 139,593 – came in the three months ended 30 September.

That was up 54% from the prior quarter and 44% year-on-year.

This helped lift the carmaker to a quarterly profit of $311m – more than double what it made during the same period last year.

The firm’s successful streak – at a time when many other automakers have been hit by disruption – has not gone unnoticed by investors.