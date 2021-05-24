Home

Tesla profit surge driven by record car deliveries

| @BBCWorld
July 27, 2021 9:33 am
[Source: BBC]

Tesla has reported surging profits, despite shortages of semiconductor chips and congestion at ports hampering production.

Sales rose to $12bn (£8.6bn) in the three months to the end of June, up from $6bn a year ago, when its US factory was shut down.

The electric carmaker said it delivered a record 200,000 cars to customers in the same period.

It added that public support for greener cars was greater than ever.

The company, led by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, reported on Monday that profits soared off the back of strong sales.

Profits for the second three months of the year were $1.1bn, up from $104m last year, bolstered by sales of its cheaper Model 3 sedan and Model Y.

