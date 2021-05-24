Tesla posts record profits as its deliveries soared in 2021

Tesla Inc. on Wednesday posted record fourth-quarter and full-year earnings as deliveries of its electric vehicles soared despite a global shortage of computer chips that has slowed the entire auto industry.

The Austin, Texas, company made $5.5 billion last year compared with the previous record year of $3.47 billion in net income posted in 2020. It was the electric vehicle and solar panel maker’s third straight profitable year.

In a letter to shareholders, Tesla said 2021 was a breakthrough year for the company. “There should no longer be doubt about the viability and profitability of electric vehicles,” the letter said.

Tesla made $2.32 billion in the fourth quarter. Excluding special items such as stock-based compensation, the company made $2.54 per share. That beat Wall Street expectations of $2.36 per share. Revenue for the quarter was $17.72 billion, also ahead of analysts’ estimates of $17.13 billion, according to FactSet.

Of the revenue number, $314 million came from selling regulatory credits to other automakers to meet government pollution standards. That number has been a smaller percentage of revenue for multiple quarters.

Tesla delivered a record 936,000 vehicles last year, nearly double the 2020 figure. Fourth-quarter vehicle sales hit 308,600, also a record. Tesla said it expects 50% annual growth in vehicle deliveries “over a multi-year horizon.”

The company said its factories have been running below their capacity for several quarters, limited mainly by supply-chain constraints that are likely to continue through this year.

It also said CEO Elon Musk was awarded $245 million in the fourth quarter because he reached some operational milestones in his compensation package.