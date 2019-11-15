Home

Business

Tesla appears poised to electrify S&P 500

Reuters
July 10, 2020 10:28 am
Tesla electric vehicles for test driving are parked in Hanam, South Korea. [Source: Reuters]

Wall Street’s most controversial stock may be about to go mainstream.

Tesla Inc appears on the verge of joining the S&P 500, a major accomplishment for Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk that would unleash a flood of new demand for the electric car maker’s shares, which have already surged 500% over the past year.

Higher-than-expected second-quarter vehicle deliveries, announced last week, have analysts increasingly confident the company will show a profit in its quarterly report on July 22.

That would mark Tesla’s first cumulative four-quarter profit, a key hurdle to be added to the S&P 500.

With a market capitalization of about $250 billion, Tesla would be among the most valuable companies ever added to the S&P 500, larger than 95% of the index’s existing components.

It would have a major impact on investment funds that track the index.

