Tesco halts production at Chinese factory over alleged forced labour

Tesco has suspended production of charity Christmas cards at a factory in China after a six-year-old girl found a message from workers inside one.

The note, found by Florence Widdicombe, was allegedly written by prisoners in Shanghai claiming they were “forced to work against our will”.

“Please help us and notify human rights organisation,” the message said.

Article continues after advertisement

Tesco said it was “shocked” by the report, adding: “We would never allow prison labour in our supply chain.”

The supermarket said it would de-list the supplier of the cards, Zheijiang Yunguang Printing if it was found to have used prison labour.

Florence was writing cards to her school friends when she found that one of them – featuring a kitten with a Santa hat – had already been written in.

In block capitals, it said: “We are foreign prisoners in Shanghai Qingpu prison China. Forced to work against our will. Please help us and notify human rights organisation.”

It asked whoever found the message to contact Peter Humphrey, a British journalist who was himself imprisoned there four years ago.

Florence, from Tooting in south London, told BBC News she was writing “my sixth or eighth card” when she saw “somebody had already written in it”.

“It made me feel shocked,” she said, adding that when it was explained to her what the message meant she felt “sad”.

Her father, Ben Widdicombe, said he first felt “incredulity” at discovering the message, adding he first thought it was “some sort of prank”.

“But on reflection we realised it was potentially quite a serious thing,” he said. “I felt very shocked but also felt a responsibility to pass it on to Peter Humphrey as the author asked me to do.”

He said: “It hits home. There are injustices in the world and there are people in difficult situations and we know about that and we read about that each and every day.

“There is something about that message hitting home at Christmas… that really does make it very poignant and very powerful.”

He added: “It could have ended up anywhere. And indeed we have many cards as all families do that are left over and we put them in a drawer and forget about them. There is an incredible element of chance in all of this that the card was written, it got to us and we opened it on the day we did.”

A Tesco spokeswoman said: “We were shocked by these allegations and immediately halted production at the factory where these cards are produced and launched an investigation.”

The supermarket said it has a “comprehensive auditing system” to ensure suppliers are not exploiting forced labour.

The factory in question was checked only last month and no evidence of it breaking the ban on prison labour was found, it said.

Sales of charity Christmas cards at the company’s supermarkets raise £300,000 a year for the British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK and Diabetes UK.

The retailer has not received any other complaints from customers about messages inside Christmas cards.