Tesco Bank to close all its current accounts

Tesco Bank has said it will close all of its current accounts because most customers are no longer using them.

The bank has estimated only 12% of its current accounts are being used by customers as their primary account.

It said most had “limited activity” and others were being used for “other purposes, such as a savings pot”.

The decision comes after the bank reported a £175m loss in April, compared with a £193m profit in the previous 12 months.