Ten days of Twitter chaos

[Source: BBC]

Elon Musk has a reputation for being an erratic, but brilliant business leader.

In his first 10 days as Twitter boss, we have seen more of the former than the latter.

Twitter has long been thought of by Silicon Valley investors as poorly run – but with bags of potential.

Article continues after advertisement

Mr Musk enticed his rich friends to invest with an argument that Twitter – in the hands of someone who knew what they were doing – could be great. Free speech would abound and profits would follow.

But the first 10 days as boss has exposed Mr Musk’s lack of experience at running a social media company.

It was all smiles when he took over, tweeting: “The Bird is Freed.”

However, Mr Musk’s initial set of policies seemed at odds with his utterances in the summer.

Whereas he had said he was a “free speech absolutist” and Donald Trump would be allowed on to the platform – he now argued that a “council” would be set up full of “diverse” voices to decide on controversial moderation decisions and permanent suspensions.

Mr Musk was announcing a policy that looked very similar to Facebook’s – which has an “oversight board” for these issues.

He also said in the short term that moderation policy would not be altered.

But he did announce one big change – to Twitter’s verification system.

The platform will charge users who want a blue tick verified account $8 (£7) a month, after initial reports of a $20 monthly fee were met with complaints by some celebrities, including author Stephen King.

This price reduction may have already been decided, but it gave the impression that the pricing had not been thought through, and that famous users were dictating the policy.