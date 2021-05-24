Temporary visa scheme to run until Christmas Eve in UK

A temporary visa scheme to make it easier for foreign lorry drivers to work in the UK is set to run for three months, ending on Christmas eve.

It is understood about 5,000 visas may be issued, with more details about the scheme set to be announced on Sunday.

A shortage of drivers has disrupted fuel deliveries, with some petrol stations closing, and queues forming.

The government has said there is no fuel shortage at refineries, and urged people not to panic buy.

The president of the AA said panic-buying rather than supply chain issues was driving the shortage of fuel at some petrol stations.

Edmund King added that the problem should pass in a matter of days if drivers only fill up when they need it, adding “there is plenty of fuel at source”.