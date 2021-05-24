Temporary closure of New World Supermarket Nausori

New World Supermarket, Nausori, is a site of interest and will be temporarily closed today.

This after a risk assessment and contact tracing efforts conducted by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to allow for a thorough disinfection process before the supermarket services resume as normal.

The Health Ministry requests understanding and cooperation from the public as they continue their efforts to contain and stop the COVID-19 virus from spreading in the community.

