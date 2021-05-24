Telstra buys out Digicel Pacific

Australia’s biggest telecommunications company Telstra has confirmed it will acquire Digicel Pacific – including Fiji operations.

The deal is worth $FJD3.3 billion with another $500 million investment in business improvement.

The deal is currently subject to government and regulatory approvals.

Telstra International Chief Executive Oliver Camplin-Warner says they will operate under the Digicel brand and further boost mobile connectivity in Fiji.

Camplin-Warner also confirms there will be no job losses in any local market and the current teams will continue the day-to-day running of the business.

The new owners have confirmed the Fiji market will see further investment in the 5G network as traffic is growing faster than at any period of time.

Digicel’s Regional Chief Executive Shally Jannif says Telstra’s experience in rolling out a world-class 5G network and connecting geographies will benefit people and businesses in Fiji.

The Australian company will operate all six South Pacific markets including Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Nauru, Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu.