Telecom reassures user privacy not compromised

Telecom is assuring all Fijians that the online browsing activity of their customers is not being tracked and their data and privacy is safe.

This comes in light of claims made in the media that certain Telecommunications companies provided information on sites that Fijians browse.

Telecom Chief Executive Charles Goundar says their customers can rest assured knowing that their privacy is of utmost importance.

Article continues after advertisement

Goundar says while he cannot speak for other telecommunications companies, Telecom is assuring all its users that their data and browsing habits are not being tracked and they will never release

any customer information to any third parties, unless there is a criminal case and a warrant is provided.