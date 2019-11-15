Telecom industry expects minimal impact from COVID-19

The outbreak of the COVID-19 is beginning to impact supply lines for Fiji’s telecommunications industry.

Vodafone Fiji Chief Marketing Officer Rajnesh Prasad says they have put contingency plans in place to minimize the effects of the virus.

Prasad says most of their mobile phones are sourced from Korea and Vietnam however parts may be manufactured in China and so supply difficulties may occur.

“There might be some effect but we are looking at other options and other alternatives with our suppliers to ensure that devices coming into Fiji and there shipment are not affected”.

The outbreak has not only affected social production and everyday life but has also taken a toll on the Chinese and global economy, as well as the ICT market.

The world’s largest mobile show has also taken a break this year as many of its biggest exhibitors withdraw due to fears over the spread of coronavirus.