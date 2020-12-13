Telecom gets North back online after TC Yasa

Telecom Fiji has restored its ICT services in Labasa and Seaqaqa after damage caused by Tropical Cyclone Yasa resulted in service outages.

Chief executive Charles Goundar says the company is now working to ensure that other affected areas in the North are also back up and running.

Telecom services are still down in Taveuni.

Goundar says the restoration had additional physical challenges because of TC Yasa, and Telecom teams worked tirelessly to clear fallen trees, debris and rocks, in addition to testing and tracing work.