Telecom Fiji Services fully restored

Telecom Fiji Limited states that their Fiji-wide disruption to their internet and international services has been resolved with services fully restored.

According to their team’s investigation, the disruption was due to damage to the underground fibre-optic cables near the FINTEL International Cable Landing Station.

The damage to the cables was caused by Digicel contractor, Fibre Network Engineering Communication Pte Ltd which was using its Horizontal Directional Drilling equipment.

They also highlighted that Telecom has dual routes connecting the exchanges to the cable landing station, however, the damage had affected both the routes causing service disruption.

The team says their engineers mobilized to the site and worked to restore services as quickly as possible.