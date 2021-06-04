Telecom Fiji launches new apps

Telecom Fiji Limited has launched two software applications, aimed at helping organisations efficiently manage their workforce, while complying with COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines.

Tickatask is a work and team management software solution that enables businesses to plan, assign and track employee activity and manage tasks, while RollCall is geared towards keeping track of employee attendance.

Chief executive, Charles Goundar says these apps will assist businesses better organise operations and assign tasks to individual staff, despite the limitations placed on workplaces.

RollCall is a mobile app that will be available on the Google Playstore and iOS App Store, while Tickatask, being web based, is platform agnostic and can be used on laptops, as well as phones.