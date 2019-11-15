Telco’s urged to invest more in infrastructure

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Chief Executive Joel Abraham says they are now pushing for telecommunication companies to invest more in their infrastructure.

Following the reduction of charges to the FINTEL cable landing station, a number of telecommunication companies have reduced prices for their data bundle plans.

This has enabled more Fijians to have access to affordable internet, however there is now a need for services to reach a wider spectrum.

Article continues after advertisement

“Refurbishment and putting up new towers, so that you can reach areas that don’t have connectivity. We are also looking at the backhaul fiber access rates that is offered to ensure that there is non-discriminatory access and free and fair competition.”

Abraham adds that a reduction in prices is always good news for consumers.