Teething issues with MyFNPF App due to registration influx

The Fiji National Provident Fund says there were some teething issues with the myFNPF App, given the volume of registration that they are receiving.

Chief executive Jaoji Koroi says their teams have been working closely with members to assist them with the transition from manual to digital applications.

Koroi says the Fund is also diverting more resources to help members with the registration process.

He says the FNPF is relying on the cooperation of members and employers for the timely processing of applications and payments for Phase Two of the COVID-19 withdrawal scheme.

With the first round of payments on 23rd June, for members who are on leave without pay and those who are unemployed, the Fund is encouraging members and employers to submit applications through its digital platforms by Friday.

The Fund had received more than 5,500 applications since Phase Two opened on 9 June.

Koroi says it is encouraging to note that more than 2,500 applications were lodged through the myFNPF App and a little more than 3,000 submitted through the Employers Portal.

The Fund is relying on employers to constantly check their employer portal for members’ applications that need their verification.

Koroi highlighted that applications can only be processed by the Fund once the members’ most recent employer makes a decision on the member’s application.