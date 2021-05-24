Home

Business

Technology to assist Dairy farmers

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
February 7, 2022 11:15 am
[Source: Photo Supplied]

Record keeping for dairy farmers is about to become much easier, thanks to a Dairy–specific recording system, and a larger Dairy advisory team.

Fiji Cooperative Dairy Company Limited Chief Executive, Kushmendra Prasad made the comments during a training programme for the Dairy advisory team in Nausori.

In the first phase of the training, the new recruits were introduced to the Bovi Base recording system, which is specifically designed for the Dairy industry, to assist farmers in keeping accurate records.

The Dairy advisors have been issued with tablet phones, so they can ask the farmers five key questions, and enter their data online and in real-time.

Prasad says this system is of particular benefit for those farmers who have a lot of knowledge about their herds and farms but do not have a system to analyse data and make informed decisions to improve productivity.

He explains that the Bovi Base system provides each Dairy farmer with access to his or her confidential data and they will be able to assess milk production figures, whether the nutritional needs of the herd are being met, and the cost of additional feed.

