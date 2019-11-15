Technology and food businesses thriving: Batiweti

Businesses need to start looking at niche markets and create products that are in demand to help them through these difficult times.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive Kameli Batiweti says technology and food are two main businesses that are thriving at present.

Batiweti says some of their members are diversifying their services hoping things will soon return to normal.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are hoping that this downturn is not for too long. We are hoping that in a not too distant future everyone would start to begin to revive. It’s easier for MSME’s to pivot.”

Batiweti adds prior to the pandemic, their members employed about 48, 000 Fijians, but as of June this number has significantly decreased and now stands at 13,000.