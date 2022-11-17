‘Technoking’ Musk testifies in lawsuit over Tesla compensation package

In this courtroom sketch Tesla CEO Elon Musk testifies in a courtroom in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday. He is defending himself in a shareholder lawsuit challenging a compensation package he was awarded. [Source: AP]

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the witness stand to defend himself in a shareholder lawsuit challenging a compensation package he was awarded by the company’s board of directors that is potentially worth more than $55 billion (NZ$89.5b).

Musk denied that he dictated the terms of the compensation package or attended any meetings at which the plan was discussed by the board, its compensation committee, or a working group that helped develop it.

“I was entirely focused on the execution of the company,” he said.

Plaintiff’s attorney Greg Varallo spent much of his cross-examination trying to draw Musk into admitting that he controls Tesla to such an extent that he can sway the board to do his bidding.

Among other things, Varallo questioned Musk about his title of “Technoking,” a role that Musk has previously noted comes with “panache” and “great dance moves.”

“I think comedy is legal,” Musk told Varallo, who had questioned whether Musk was “stone-cold sober” when he came up with the title.

Varallo also suggested that one of the reasons that Musk developed a “master plan” for Tesla was to let people know he was in charge.

He also noted that Musk makes recommendations regarding compensation for senior executives, and that he unilaterally made the decision to pause Tesla’s policy of accepting bitcoin from vehicle purchasers.

“You’re asking complex questions that can’t be answered ‘yes’ or ‘no’,” Musk said when Varallo asked whether he came up with the vision for Tesla.

Varallo also questioned Musk about how he splits his time among Tesla and his other companies, including SpaceX and Twitter.

Musk said he never intended to be CEO of Tesla, and that he didn’t want to be chief executive of any other companies either, preferring to see himself as an engineer instead. Musk also said he expects an organisational restructuring of Twitter to be completed in the next week or so.

“Are we in the Tesla trial or the Twitter trial?” Musk wondered at one point, casting a quick glance at Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick.

McCormick also presided over a lawsuit that Twitter filed against Musk earlier this year to force him to carry through with his agreement to acquire the social media giant. McCormick dismissed that suit this week after Musk completed the deal, subsequently declaring himself to be “Chief Twit.”

Musk also downplayed the notion that his friendships with certain Tesla board members, including sometimes vacationing together, mean that they were likely to do his bidding. He said vacation was perhaps too strong a word for such time he spent with directors.

“For me, it was email with a view,” he said.