Tech Summit to feature big names in technology

DATEC Chief Executive, Satyen Singh. [Source: DATEC]

The stage is set for Fiji’s biggest ever Tech Summit, with prominent names in technology scheduled to speak on various topics surrounding the Tech World.

The event is scheduled to kick off from November 3–4 at the InterContinental Fiji Resort & Spa.

Satyen Singh, Chief Executive Officer of DATEC (Fiji), says a high caliber of speakers will take the stage during the two-day event.

Article continues after advertisement

He says they will have 70 international members with more than 200 delegates from across the region.

The team wants to provide a platform to make connections and strengthen networks for both suppliers and customers to share, learn, and understand their needs and challenges.

Executive Chairman of Brother International (NZ) Limited, Graham Walshe, is scheduled to speak at the summit.

Walshe will address the growing concerns about the cost of doing business and the need to spend responsibly.