Tech shares lead Wall Street higher as potential vaccines show promise

Wall Street advanced with the Nasdaq set to reach a record closing high on Monday.

This as investors pivoted away from cyclical stocks in favor of market leaders while new cases of COVID-19 spiraled but there were glimmers of hope that an effective vaccine will emerge.

Tech shares provided the biggest boost to all three major U.S. stock indexes, but industrials were down, capping the Dow’s gains.

Article continues after advertisement

Deaths in the United States from COVID-19 passed the 140,000 mark over the weekend, as cases continued to rise in 42 of 50 states.

Trials of potential vaccines have shown promise. Most recently, drugs from AstraZenica (AZN.L), CanSino Biologics Inc (6185.HK) and from a partnership between Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German biotech firm BioNTech (BNTX.O) were safely administered and induced immune responses.

“While there’s good news on the vaccine front in early trials, the reality is setting in that it’s going to take quite some time,” Oliver Pursche, president of Bronson Meadows Capital Management in Fairfield Connecticut. “With industrials and materials down, that is not a reflection of a rebound in the economy.”

The U.S. Congress, still looking to mitigate the pandemic’s economic effects, was set for a week of partisan wrangling over a new relief package, with two weeks until enhanced jobless benefits expire for millions of Americans.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 37.52 points, or 0.14%, to 26,709.47, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 19.72 points, or 0.61%, to 3,244.45 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 190.46 points, or 1.81%, to 10,693.65.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, consumer discretionary .SPLRCD and tech .SPLRCT enjoyed the largest percentage gains.