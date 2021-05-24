Home

Tech giants' profits soar as pandemic boom continues

| @BBCWorld
July 28, 2021 10:29 am
[Source: BBC]

Tech giants have reported soaring profits as consumers upgraded their devices and sought cloud storage during lockdowns.

Apple’s profits nearly doubled to $21.7bn (£15.6bn) in the three months to 30 June as customers bought pricier 5G iPhones.

Microsoft saw a $16.5bn profit at the same time – up 47% year-on-year, due to demand for cloud services and games.

Analysts warned that the figures may lead to calls for tech company curbs.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, also reported on Tuesday that quarterly sales and profits had surged to record highs.

That was largely down to an increase in spending on online advertising aimed at customers who were stuck at home shopping online due to restrictions.

Its video platform YouTube, for example, saw advertising revenue jump to $7bn in the three months ending 30 June, in comparison with $3.81bn the year before.

The boss of the search engine giant, Sundar Pichai, said that there was a “rising tide of online activity in many parts of the world, and we’re proud that our services helped so many consumers and businesses.”

Its chief financial officer Ruth Porat said that revenues, which hit $61.9bn, also reflected “elevated consumer online activity” as some economies recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Apple’s record sales, meanwhile, were boosted by growth in iPhone purchases, as well as digital subscriptions for its TV and music streaming services.

