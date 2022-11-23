Tebara supermarket opens in Suva

Newly opened Tebara Supermarket in the Capital City.

Tebara Supermarket opened its second retail shop in the Capital City.

General Manager Sabid Ali says this is to help meet the demands of market vendors.

Ali says the investment costs a little over a million dollars.

Article continues after advertisement

“The opening of the supermarket today was an inspirational from the market vendors who are here. They had been pushing us to open this supermarket. They want to enjoy the shopping especially on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturday evening. Most of them are coming from the interior and they want to also enjoy their shopping. On that note we accepted their request and are here for them.”

The new Tebara Supermarket is situated at Usher Street in Suva across the Suva Municipal market.

The first supermarket is in Vatuwaqa, Suva and they have plans to open their third retail store in Nakasi this Friday.