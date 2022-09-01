Tebara carnival returns

[File Photo]

After a two-year hiatus, the Tebara Carnival will be held again this year in October.

Vodafone Fiji in partnership with Nausori Town Council officially announce the return of Fiji’s first official municipal carnival today.

Chief Marketing Officer Rajnesh Prasad stated the Tebara Carnival has been a special one for Vodafone, having revived the festivities along the Nausori-Nasinu corridor with carnival after a 13-year break.

He says Vodafone has been partnering with Nausori Town Council since 2015, bringing the long-awaited festive atmosphere to life.

The organizers say the carnival will serve as an ideal platform for small businesses.

It is also a great time to take the family members out to enjoy the festive vibe as the town comes to life with the aroma of food, lights, rides and entertainment once again.

The carnival will be held from the 8th to the 15th of October at Syria Park in Nausori.